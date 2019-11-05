Lakeland PBS

Education Grant Applications Now Open For High School Students

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 5 2019

Students in the Itasca area can now apply for the Blandin Foundation Education Grant to fund their education after high school. These need-based grants are available to local students who will graduate, or have graduated, from the following schools: Grand Rapids, Bigfork, Deer River, Hill City, Greenway, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Remer, Blackduck, Northome, Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig, Northern Lights Community School and home-schooled students who would have attended any of these schools.

Blandin Foundation selects recipients who struggle with financial needs, which is calculated by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The Foundation also considers other factors, such as tuition, room and board, books, transportation, family income and miscellaneous expenses.

The Blandin Foundation trustees have set aside $975,000 for the 2020-21 school year and can provide students from anywhere in between $1,000 to $4,500 to go towards their future education.

Kathy Annette, President of the Blandin Foundation states,

“For 63 years we have worked with area students to help achieve their dreams of further education. Achievement of our young people was a great passion of Mr. Blandin’s, as it is for the Foundation still today.”

To be eligible, students must be under the age of 25 and registered as a full-time student at any accredited school in the U.S. Students must also maintain at least a 2.0 GPA and make academic progress towards their desired degree program.

Application are accepted through March 1, 2020.

 

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Dental Clinic Awarded Grants for New Facility

Region 5 Initiative Aims To Create Inclusive, Welcoming Communities

Minnesota DNR Offers A New Grant Program To Help Get Children Outside Early And Often

Statewide Grants Help Support Numerous Organizations To Preserve Minnesota’s History

Latest Stories

After Three Years Little Falls Family Of Slain Man Ask For Answers

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Volleyball Ends Season With Loss To B-B-E

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Greenway Volleyball Beats Carlton To Head To State For 1st Time in 18 Years

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

BSU Football Offense Explodes in Senior Day Win

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

BSU Hockey Teams Winless on Saturday

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.