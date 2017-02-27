Ed Slott’s Retirement Roadmap (2017)
Sunday, March 12 at 7pm
Ed Slott shows how to take retirement savings on a permanent vacation from taxes and avoid Uncle Sam in his new Public Television Special, Ed Slott’s Retirement Road Map!
This program is filled with the ingredients that made Ed’s previous programs so successful – wisdom, humor and insight, helping viewers navigate the potholes, detours and road blocks to a prosperous and worry-free retirement. Learn how to move your retirement savings from accounts that are forever taxed to accounts that are never taxed.
