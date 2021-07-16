Lakeland PBS

Eckles Township Fire Now 70% Contained

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 16 2021

State fire officials say the wildfire in Eckles Township, about five miles northwest of Bemidji is now 70% contained and that it was started by a person.

On July 15, crews were able to reach 70% containment along the eastern and southern edges of the fire. Dozers, excavators, and crews searched for hots spots along the western edge. Some crews and equipment were also released to assist with a fire that started near the Bemidji Trap & Skeet Club and returned to the fire at Radar road after the fire was controlled.

Crews will continue to use equipment to mop up and patrol the interior of the fire area.

Radar Road is closed to non-essential traffic and people are asked to not travel to the area because it will hinder firefighting response.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bemidji Fire Department, Solway Fire Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department have all assisted with the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

