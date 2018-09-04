Eckles Township Fire Damages Mobile Home
A fire damaged a mobile home in Eckles Township Tuesday morning.
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the incident and found the deck and living room area of the home on fire. The fire was quickly confined and extinguished.
The fire caused extensive damage to the mobile home and its contents but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, Beltrami Electric Cooperative, and Bemidji Ambulance Services.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More