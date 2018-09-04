Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Garland's Stolen Ruby Slippers From Wizard Of Oz Found

Eckles Township Fire Damages Mobile Home

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 4 2018
Leave a Comment

A fire damaged a mobile home in Eckles Township Tuesday morning.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the incident and found the deck and living room area of the home on fire. The fire was quickly confined and extinguished.

The fire caused extensive damage to the mobile home and its contents but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, Beltrami Electric Cooperative, and Bemidji Ambulance Services.

 

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Mobile Home In Turtle Lake Township Destroyed In Sunday Morning Fire

Police Save Woman From Possible Suicide Attempt

Buffalo Wild Wings In Bemidji Temporarily Closed Due To Kitchen Fire

Fire Danger High As Dry Conditions Contribute To Wildfires

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami County Jail Inmate Dies Of Unknown Medical Condition

A Beltrami County Jail inmate died while in custody Sunday of an unknown medical condition. Just before 5:00 P.M. while in the presence of a
Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Jail Inmate Dies Of Unknown Medical Condition

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Deer Lottery Application Deadline is This Week

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Northwoods Adventure: Hundreds Spend their Weekend Stuck in the Mud

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Garland's Stolen Ruby Slippers From Wizard Of Oz Found

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Bemidji's Paul Bunyan Park Filled With Foot Traffic On Labor Day

Posted on Sep. 4 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.