East Polk Softball Survives Thief River Falls, Improves to 2-0

There still might be a little snow on the ground, and the grass might not be green quite yet, but high school softball is already in full swing.

The Fosston/Win-E-Mac co-op known as the East Polk North Stars started their season yesterday at home with an 11-1 win over Bagley. Today, they were once again in Erskine taking on Thief River Falls, trying to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

East Polk survived Thief River Falls with a final score of 5-4 and stay perfect on the year so far.