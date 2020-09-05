Lakeland PBS

East Gull Lake Votes Against Use of Private Helipads in the City

Lakeland News — Sep. 4 2020

The East Gull Lake City Council voted unanimously against allowing the construction and use of private helipads in the city earlier this week.

Prior to this decision, there had not been any regulations for private helicopters and helipads in city code. The initial proposal, which because a hot button topic for community members, came from a land owner that wanted approval for construction so he could fly his helicopter from his home in the Twin Cities to the property in East Gull Lake.

According to the mayor, some of the issues raised by community members included concern about helicopter noise levels and the potential for accidents.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

