Thunderstorm in Bemidji Leaves Thousands Without Power

Cass County Serves the Public at Community Outreach Day

Jun. 29 2018
Hearing the concerns of the public is just as important as educating them, and that is exactly what happened at Cass County’s Community Outreach Day.

Yesterday community members gathered at the Pillager Fire Station and the Fairview Town Hall to learn about numerous projects going on in the area. Food was also served, as community members were able to address any concerns they had with the sheriffs. People could also apply for a gun permit, and bring any old medications they had to be disposed of properly.

To learn about a new trail being built in Fairview Township, watch the video below of Marla Yoho the Fairview Township Clerk Treasurer.

For further information on the new trail visit, https://www.brainerddispatch.com/news/4300324-cass-county-board-trail-connecting-east-gull-lake-lake-shore-closer-reality .

