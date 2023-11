Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the annual ceremony of Prince William’s prestigious environmental award: The Earthshot Prize. The star-studded event honors this year’s five winners and their innovative solutions to help repair our planet within the next ten years.