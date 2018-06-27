Earth Systems Camp Teaches Teens About Natural Resources

There’s a lot of resources we can get from the environment around us and the Leech Lake Tribal College Earth Systems Camp is meant to teach the youth all about it.

“We brought students in from the community from the local areas high schools and middle schools to talk about those systems and so what I mean by the earth systems is that’s the lithosphere, so the soil beneath our feet. The atmosphere or the air that we all breathe. The hydrosphere, which is water which connects us all, and then the biosphere which is all the critters and plants and animals out there,” says Lori Barrow, the earth science research coordinator.

All attendees are between the ages of 12 and 19 years old. They’re learning from adults who have passion about natural resources. The kids do everything from exploring the local lakes to learning how to make willow trays and even arrowheads.

Barrow says, “A lot of them haven’t done activities like this where they’re using natural fibers to make something useful that traditionally people in this area have done for thousands of years. So I think it’s been really rewarding! On the first day on Monday we had students out at Wolf Lake looking at macro invertebrates, which are the little critters in the water that are a good indicator if the water is healthy.”

While the kids are having fun, they’re also learning valuable lessons they can use later on in life.

Daymiona, a camp attendee says, “I could show others and show them what these things mean. If we’re walking around the woods and they try to eat a flower, I’ll say ‘oh no, you’ll die from it.’”

The camp isn’t over yet! The rest of the week is filled with even more big plans ahead.

“Tomorrow we’ll be meeting up with some naturalist in the Chippewa Natural Forest and we’ll be going out and doing various activities and looking at some of the phenology of the area or the response to seasonality so when the buds emerge. When do leaves bud out,” says Barrow.

Students at the camp also learn about Anishinaabe culture. You can learn more about the camp on the Leech Lake Tribal College website here.