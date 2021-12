Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, December 29 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This revealing film examines how human activity is setting off dangerous warming loops that are pushing the climate to a point of no return – and what we need to do to stop them.