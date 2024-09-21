Early Voting Begins in Minnesota for Nov. 5 Election

Early voting for the November 5th general election began Friday in the state of Minnesota.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be 18 years of age or older by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes their right to vote. In a press release, the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State notes that this will be the first presidential election since the passage of restoration of voting rights for Minnesotans with felony convictions who are not currently incarcerated.

There are three ways to vote:

By Mail: Minnesotans can vote by mail by requesting a ballot at mnvotes.gov/absentee. Ballots must be received by local election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Early In-Person: Minnesotans can vote absentee in person at their local election office during business hours between today and the November 5th election.

In-Person on Election Day: Minnesotans can choose to wait until Election Day to vote in person at their local polling place on Tuesday, November 5th. In Minnesota, you can still register to vote on Election Day.

To check the status of your voter registration or to register to vote, you can visit mnvotes.gov/register. Voters can also call the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to ask their voting-related questions.