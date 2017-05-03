Early Morning School Bus Crash

- Home
A school bus and one vehicle were involved in an accident just north of Bemidji.
The school bus rolled over on Irvine and South Mobile.
There were apparent injuries on the bus, but we’re still waiting on confirmation.
The car suffered massive damage.
We’ll keep you updated.
