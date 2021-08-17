Lakeland PBS

Early Morning Hit and Run Crash Reported in Bemidji

Chris BurnsAug. 17 2021

An 18-year old was arrested on Tuesday morning after his connection with a hit-and-run that left another 18-year old injured.

Bemidji police officers responded to a call about a hit and run motor vehicle crash at 4:19 AM in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Dr S. When emergency personnel arrived they found a male pedestrian on the ground severely injured.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, officers observed one vehicle traveling north from the area of the crash and caught up to it on the 15th St NW near Norton Ave.

Officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, 18-year old Kyler Edward Thomas Kane Decent of Northome. The 18-year old victim who was struck was transported to Sanford Medical Center where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to the release, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Police Searching for Suspect Vehicle Involved in Becker Hit-and-Run

Lakeland PBS at the Beltrami County Fair

Emily Man Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Remer

Sanford Health Taco Fest Raises Nearly $30,000 for Bemidji United Way

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.