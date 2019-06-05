Early Morning Fire Destroys Longtime Little Falls Bar

An early morning fire has destroyed a longtime Little Falls bar and five apartment units.

According to Little Falls Fire Chief Michael Nieman, crews were called to the West Side Bar at 115 West Broadway in Little Falls at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 5. When the fire department arrived, they noticed flames coming out of the upstairs apartments. Crews battled the blaze for around eight hours.

The building was home to the West Side Bar, West Side Cafe, and five upstairs apartment units. No one was injured in the fire. The fire department believes that the building is a total loss.

The Little Falls Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Brainerd Fire Department, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, and Minnesota State Patrol.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.