Early Morning Fire Causes Significant Damage to Bemidji Home

An early morning fire caused significant damage to a home in Bemidji this morning.

Firefighters responded around 4:15 a.m. to a house on the 1200 block of Bemidji Avenue that had fire and smoke coming from the second story showing when they arrived.

No one was injured in the fire, but 28 firefighters used nine pieces of equipment to battle the blaze and were on the scene for about three hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.