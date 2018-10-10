Early Morning Crash Results In Life Threatening Injuries
Alcohol may have played a role in an early morning crash that sent a Naytahwaush man to the hospital.
The crash happened near Highway 371 and Sautbine Road in Cass County shortly after 1:00 A.M.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Edward Walter Blomseth, 54, was traveling north on Highway 371 in a Chevrolet Cavalier when the vehicle lost control in a curve and slid into a tree.
Blomseth sustained life threatening injuries and was sent to Sanford Bemidji Hospital.
The State Patrol says that Blomseth was wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol played a factor in the crash.
The road conditions were wet at the time of the incident.
