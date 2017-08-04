Eagan Man Pleads Guilty For Methamphetamine Trafficking Involvement

An Eagan man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for his involvement in a methamphetamine trafficking operation. Two other men involved in the crime entered their guilty pleas in U.S. District court earlier in the year.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Luis Manuel Sanchez-Lopez, age unknown, entered the plea on Thursday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

Co-defendants Abraham Suazo, 36, and Arturo Juarez Madrigal, age unknown, entered their guilty pleas in U.S. District Court on May 15, 2017, and June 15, 2017, respectively.

“To the best of our knowledge, this was the largest single seizure of methamphetamine destined for Minnesota this year,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley Endicott, in a statement. “One-hundred pounds of methamphetamine represents an indescribable harm to the community.”

According to court documents, the South Dakota State Patrol stopped a vehicle in February. Inside, law enforcement found 92 pounds of methamphetamine.

Suazo, identified as the driver of the car, was allegedly transporting the substance from California to Juarez-Madrigal’s home in Eagan, Minnesota. Following a controlled delivery, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant of the house. During the search, agents were able to recover an additional 9.6 pounds of methamphetamine and $118,500.

At the time of the search, Sanchez-Lopez was found inside the home and had used various chemical to “wash” the substance to make it clear or white.

All three defendants face a 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department, the Rapid City Police Department, the St. Paul Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department and the South Dakota State Patrol.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bradley M. Endicott.