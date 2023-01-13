Lakeland PBS

DWI Arrests in MN Up Over Holiday Season

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2023

The number of driving while intoxicated arrests in Minnesota increased this holiday season from 2021.

Minnesota law enforcement’s holiday campaign against impaired driving saw 2,228 DWI-related arrests for 2022 (up from 2,012 arrests during the 2021 campaign) thanks to extra patrol vehicles on the road. From the southern-most part of the state to the Canadian border, officials saw various examples of the dangers of impaired driving.

The highest blood alcohol content of impaired drivers in greater Minnesota ranged from 0.31 BAC to 0.38 BAC. In addition to alcohol, a DWI can also be caused by abuse of prescription drugs, THC edibles, and illegal substances.

Law enforcement was also on the lookout for drugged driving, some arrests of which were made in the Lakeland viewing area. The Department of Public Safety’s announcement cites the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office as being among several agencies making drug-related DWI arrests.

The campaign started on November 23 and ended on New Year’s Eve as part of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program.

By — Lakeland News

