Dutch And Irma Cragun Honored With 2019 Award In Philanthropy

Hundreds of people filled the Gull Lake Center in Nisswa Thursday evening to celebrate the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation and to honor a couple that has long given back to the community.

Philanthropy is defined as the goodwill we can give to fellow members of the human race.

“Philanthropy is a good thing. Doing the work that you just heard about is why we do philanthropy,” said Karl Samp, BLACF Executive Director. “We do it to change lives and change our community.”

According to the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, this perfectly describes Dutch and Irma Cragun.

“They’re done a ton of great work in our community and we’re really excited to honor them this year,” added Samp.

Dutch and Irma Cragun were honored with the 2019 Award in Philanthropy at the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s annual dinner.

“I was certainly honored and flabbergasted that almost 400 people showed up for this event. There were a number of people that were recognized as working to make the Brainerd Lakes Area better,” said Dutch Cragun. “So hats off to the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation.”

The Cragun’s were honored for their generous giving to the Brainerd lakes community over many years, especially their contributions to the arts.

“They’ve been especially supportive of the arts and the performing arts in our community and they’re also very dedicated to veteran causes,” Samp explained. “They do numerous things for other fundraisers of other nonprofits, providing free or discounted golf rounds or stays at the resort.”

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation was established in 1998 to link donors with the needs of the community.

“We basically provide an avenue for people who want to create charitable funds. I have one of the best jobs in the world. I get to help generous people change lives in our community for the better,” added Samp.