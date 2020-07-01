Dumpsters Full of Debris and Lighter Fluid Found in Bemidji Downtown May 30th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Demonstrations took place in Bemidji on May 30th, in the wake of the death of George Floyd. That night a curfew was enacted in Bemidji.

According to a Bemidji Police Department press release today,

“While planning for the demonstration on May 30th a decision was made to pre-emptively empty the dumpsters and trash receptacles in the downtown area to prevent potential property damage. This decision was based on training, tips from the public, and the recent events which transpired in Minneapolis the evening prior.

As the dumpsters were being emptied, Waste Management employees mentioned to law enforcement personnel that they observed an odor of gasoline after dumping some of the dumpsters in the downtown.

During the follow-up investigation, our detectives discovered that Waste Management Employees observed large amounts of cardboard, cut up fence posts, broken pallets, along with leaves and thistles in numerous dumpsters. Specifically, a large dumpster behind the 4th Street ARCO gas station smelled strongly of gasoline. Most of the dumpsters in the area behind Fozzie’s Smokin BBQ extending west in the alley across Beltrami Avenue to Minnesota Avenue at the 209, contained these items. Near the area of Junkin’ Treasures, a trash receptacle was located which was full of thistles, grass and contained a charcoal lighter fluid container. Near the 4West building, an FBI agent noticed that a large dumpster used for a remodel project contained pallets and bags filled with yard debris. A dumpster behind the Wild Hare Bistro smelled strongly of kerosene and contained a large amount of paper and pallet pieces.

The investigation continues, and the Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for placing these items into the trash receptacles.

Please contact Detective Sergeant Seaberg with any information at 218-333-8376″

