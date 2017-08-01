DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Duluth Police Searching For Missing Couple

Mal Meyer
Aug. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

Mary (left) and Ronald Tarnowski (right). Courtesy Minnesota Crime Alert Network.

The Duluth Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing couple. Ronald Tarnowski, 82, and Mary Tarnowski, 78, have not been seen since Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Crime Alert Network, the couple left the home without a cell phone. Since they live in the area and only drive to get food from nearby restaurants, it is unlike them to be out overnight.

Ron has early stage dementia and Mary has paralysis on her right side from a stroke, which makes it hard for her to speak.

They might be driving a silver 2005 Chevy Tahoe 4-door SUV with Minnesota license plate 852JXG and black plastic fender flares.

Anyone having information on their whereabouts are asked to contact the Duluth Police Department, 218-730-5050 or call 9-1-1.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Jeremy said

this is not just a problem for the red lake nation. This is a problem across the... Read More

Latest Story

Prescribed Burn Conducted In Brainerd’s Rotary Park

Part of Rotary Park when up in smoke as Brainerd Fire Department members conducted a controlled burn of the area on Monday. According to a
Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Latest Stories

Prescribed Burn Conducted In Brainerd's Rotary Park

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Search Expands For Man Who Escaped Beltrami County Custody

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

BSU Football Team And Players Receive Preseason Recognition

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Birchmont Finals Pit Past Champs Against Fierce Competition

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Bemidji Woman Meets The Nurse That Helped Save Her Life

Posted on Jul. 31 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.