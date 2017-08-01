Duluth Police Searching For Missing Couple

The Duluth Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing couple. Ronald Tarnowski, 82, and Mary Tarnowski, 78, have not been seen since Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Crime Alert Network, the couple left the home without a cell phone. Since they live in the area and only drive to get food from nearby restaurants, it is unlike them to be out overnight.

Ron has early stage dementia and Mary has paralysis on her right side from a stroke, which makes it hard for her to speak.

They might be driving a silver 2005 Chevy Tahoe 4-door SUV with Minnesota license plate 852JXG and black plastic fender flares.

Anyone having information on their whereabouts are asked to contact the Duluth Police Department, 218-730-5050 or call 9-1-1.