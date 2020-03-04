Duluth Man Sentenced To Nearly 37 Years For Fatally Stabbing Wife

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Duluth man has been sentenced to nearly 37 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife last June.

40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of former Bemidji resident Nicole Jazdzewski in January as part of a plea agreement. Nicole is a 1995 graduate of Bemidji High School and has family still living in the Bemidji area.

According to court records, police were called to the Chester Park area of Duluth on June 2nd on reports of a possible assault and a young girl covered in blood asking for help. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned Jazdzewski had stabbed his wife Nicole multiple times in the kitchen of their home in front of their young daughter.

Jazdzewski told police he “lost it” during a heated argument after his wife had asked for a divorce and “just started stabbing.” Nicole was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today