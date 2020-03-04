Lakeland PBS

Duluth Man Sentenced To Nearly 37 Years For Fatally Stabbing Wife

Nathan Green — Mar. 4 2020

Ryan Jazdzewski

A Duluth man has been sentenced to nearly 37 years in prison for fatally stabbing his wife last June.

40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of former Bemidji resident Nicole Jazdzewski in January as part of a plea agreement. Nicole is a 1995 graduate of Bemidji High School and has family still living in the Bemidji area.

According to court records, police were called to the Chester Park area of Duluth on June 2nd on reports of a possible assault and a young girl covered in blood asking for help. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned Jazdzewski had stabbed his wife Nicole multiple times in the kitchen of their home in front of their young daughter.

Jazdzewski told police he “lost it” during a heated argument after his wife had asked for a divorce and “just started stabbing.” Nicole was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

