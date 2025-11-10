Nov 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Duluth Man Fined $175 for Starting 12,000-Acre Wildfire in NE MN

A Duluth man has been fined $175 for starting a wildfire in northeast Minnesota last May that burned 12,000 acres and burned 150 buildings.

Last week, 27-year-old Parker Wilson pleaded guilty in St. Louis County District Court with the petty misdemeanor of failing to extinguish a fire. Court documents say Wilson’s unattended campfire was on property he owns near Brimson and started what was known as the Camp House Fire.

Wilson was not required to make a court appearance, and a petty misdemeanor is not considered a criminal conviction. He could still face civil penalties under state law.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji the mansion bemidji fire justin sherwood 1

11-10-2025

Education & Government

Bemidji Fire Chief Shows Dangers of Unregistered Shelter Before Demolition

Car Crash Road Police Lights Generic 16x9

11-10-2025

News

Brainerd Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

fire generic background 16x9

11-10-2025

News

30-Year-Old Man Escapes from House Fire in Wadena County

mark cross brainerd community service provider of the year thumbnail 2

11-10-2025

Community

Brainerd Area’s Mark Cross Receives Community Service Provider of the Year Award