Duluth Man Convicted for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Mary BalstadMar. 14 2022

A Duluth man was convicted Friday for illegal possession of a firearm as a felon after a five-day trial in federal court.

The evidence presented shows that the Brooklyn Center Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on January 14, 2021. The shooting victim then assisted officers in locating Edell Jackson, who claimed he shot her after an argument between the two. The police found the shooter in his vehicle. After trying to apprehend him, the police pursued Jackson and captured him.

Jackson has multiple convictions in two Illinois counties and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at anytime under federal law.

The case operated as part of a joint federal state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Minnesota entities that assisted in conducting investigations into this case include the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minneapolis Police Department.

A sentencing date will be set at a later time.

