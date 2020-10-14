Lakeland PBS

Duck Hunter Rescued From Clearwater County Lake After Kayak Capsizes

Lakeland News — Oct. 13 2020

A duck hunter was rescued from a Clearwater County lake today after the kayak he was in capsized.

Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 this morning after they received a 911 call coming from Upper Rice Lake, about 12 miles southeast of Bagley. When they arrived at the scene, they learned one man had made it to shore but the other man was still in the water, yelling and clinging to duck decoys.

A canoe was located on shore, and a deputy and an EMT began paddling out in the direction of the man’s voice. Two other deputies in a jon boat and members from the Bagley Fire Department in an inflatable raft were able to make it onto the lake and assist in getting the male back to shore.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Sanford Bagley Medical Center to be medically cleared. He had been in the water for nearly an hour. No other details have been released.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

