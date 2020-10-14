Duck Hunter Rescued From Clearwater County Lake After Kayak Capsizes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A duck hunter was rescued from a Clearwater County lake today after the kayak he was in capsized.

Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 this morning after they received a 911 call coming from Upper Rice Lake, about 12 miles southeast of Bagley. When they arrived at the scene, they learned one man had made it to shore but the other man was still in the water, yelling and clinging to duck decoys.

A canoe was located on shore, and a deputy and an EMT began paddling out in the direction of the man’s voice. Two other deputies in a jon boat and members from the Bagley Fire Department in an inflatable raft were able to make it onto the lake and assist in getting the male back to shore.

The man was transported by ambulance to the Sanford Bagley Medical Center to be medically cleared. He had been in the water for nearly an hour. No other details have been released.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today