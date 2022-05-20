Duck Crashes Through Windshield of MN State Patrol Helicopter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A duck crashed through the windshield of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter Wednesday night, but the pilot was able to continue flying and landed at the Saint Paul airport.

The State Patrol says the pilot suffered a suspected head injury and was treated and released at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The helicopter was providing assistance to law enforcement in Wabasha County.

