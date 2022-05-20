Lakeland PBS

Duck Crashes Through Windshield of MN State Patrol Helicopter

Lakeland News — May. 19 2022

Credit: Minnesota State Patrol

A duck crashed through the windshield of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter Wednesday night, but the pilot was able to continue flying and landed at the Saint Paul airport.

The State Patrol says the pilot suffered a suspected head injury and was treated and released at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The helicopter was providing assistance to law enforcement in Wabasha County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

86-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Rollover in Morrison County

Sauk Centre Woman Dies in Rollover Crash Near Little Falls

Minnesota State Patrol Distracted Driving Campaign Results

MN State Patrol Launches Project 20(22) to Focus on Deadly Traffic Violations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.