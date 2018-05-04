Dry, Windy Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning For Most Of State
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds people that a Red Flag Warning has been issued today by the National Weather Service
The warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions ideal for wildfire and includes the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac qui Parle, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, Wright, Yellow Medicine.
People should not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag Conditions.
Monitor mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions, and follow @mnforestry on Twitter, for up-to-date information about the fire conditions statewide.
