Drugs Seized, One Arrested in Cass County Bust

Betsy Melin — Jun. 17 2021

A search in Sylvan Township, rural Pillager has resulted in an arrest and drugs being seized. The man arrested has been identified as Wade Borders, age 58 of Pillager.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on June 15, 2021, pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of drugs, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Crow Wing County LADID Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence in Sylvan Township, rural Pillager MN.  

Total seized was 9.7 grams of methamphetamine, 324 grams of marijuana, 3 dosage units of a schedule II controlled substance, 2 dosage units of a schedule IV controlled substance, 15 dosage units of a legend drug, 2 grams of marijuana wax, 12 marijuana plants and ammunition.  Located and arrested at the residence was Borders.  Formal charges relating to drug sales and drug possession are pending.  

Sheriff Burch reports some information that led to this arrest was gathered from an anonymous Crime Stoppers of Minnesota Tip.  Tips can be submitted safely and anonymously through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

