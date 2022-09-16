Lakeland PBS

Drugs Seized After A Cass County Women Was Arrested

Hanky HazeltonSep. 15 2022

A Cass County woman has been arrested and is now facing drug charges.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Crow Wing County on September 10with the assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

42-year-old Candice Whitebird of Walker Minnesota was arrested at the scene.

During the investigation, 452 grams (one pound) of suspected methamphetamine and US currency in the amount of $6,500.00 was seized.

The investigation indicated that the drugs were bound for the Walker MN/Leech Lake Reservation area.

According to Sheriff Tom Burch, formal charges related to drug possession and sales are pending.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to report suspected drug or other crime related information to the Sheriff’s Office. You can also report tips and information online through Crime Stoppers of MN through their website portal at: http://crimestoppersmn.org.

By — Hanky Hazelton

