Drug Task Force Releases First Quarter Report for 2022

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force (PBDTF) released its first quarterly report for 2022. In the report, the drug task force covers the amount of seizures and purchases of narcotics through March 31, 2022.

The purchase of the “seize and purchase” procedure is when an undercover officer or an informant purchases the drugs.

The report states that a combined total of 4,555 grams (10 pounds) of methamphetamine with a street value of $337,070 was seized and purchased. Next, 510 grams (1.1 pounds) of heroine/fentanyl, which totaled out to $94,350 in street value, was seized in this quarter. Fentanyl pills, which are counted separately, totaled out to a combined 1,253 pills, having a street value of $42,602. 776 grams (1.7 pounds) of cocaine were seized and purchased, having a street value of $78,132. Finally, 5,307 grams (11.7 pounds) of marijuana with a street value of $19,152 finished off the narcotics report.

The PBDTF also reported that they seized 30 firearms, removed 2 children from endangerment and have currently seized $57,985 pending administrative forfeiture in this quarter.

The task force, which is a collaborative effort between the Beltrami County, the City of Bemidji, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cass County, Hubbard County, the City of International Falls, Koochiching County, Leech Lake Reservation, Mahnomen County, the City of Park Rapids, and the White Earth Reservation also conducted 26 warrant/non-drug arrests. The drug-related arrests reported 57 in total. 36 were male convicts and 21 were female, all ranging between first and fifth degree charges.

