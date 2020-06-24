Drug Investigation Results In Two Arrests In Walker

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people are arrested after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted an ongoing drug investigation in Walker.

On Saturday, June 20th Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that investigators issued a search warrant at a home in Turtle Lake Township in Walker. A search of the home was conducted and a large amount of what appeared to be meth was collected along with drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.

A traffic stop was conducted nearby and the occupants of the home were detained and arrested.

James Allen, 34 of Walker and Jessica Teal, 28 also of Walker are both in custody and formal charges are pending.

According to the release, the two are suspected of dealing a large amount of meth in the area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today