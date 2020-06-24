Lakeland PBS

Drug Investigation Results In Two Arrests In Walker

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 24 2020

Two people are arrested after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted an ongoing drug investigation in Walker.

On Saturday, June 20th Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that investigators issued a search warrant at a home in Turtle Lake Township in Walker. A search of the home was conducted and a large amount of what appeared to be meth was collected along with drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.

A traffic stop was conducted nearby and the occupants of the home were detained and arrested.

James Allen, 34 of Walker and Jessica Teal, 28 also of Walker are both in custody and formal charges are pending.

According to the release, the two are suspected of dealing a large amount of meth in the area.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

New Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Slow in Minnesota

Former Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death Confronted in Viral Video After Posting Bail

Cass County to Discuss Private Well Testing at Community Meeting

UPDATE: Body of Missing Person Recovered in Mississippi River Identified

Latest Stories

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Announces Power Boat Races Will Be Rescheduled For Next Year.

Posted on Jun. 24 2020

Volunteers Needed In Itasca County for DNR Survey

Posted on Jun. 24 2020

BSU Men's Basketball's Kaden Hart Dies Unexpectedly at 21

Posted on Jun. 24 2020

BSU Softball Adds Four to 2021 Recruiting Class

Posted on Jun. 24 2020

Bemidji Curling Club Planning to Stay Closed Until the Fall

Posted on Jun. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.