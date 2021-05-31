Drug Investigation Results in Arrests in Longville

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana was seized during a search warrant in Kego Township near Longville.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a large amount of suspected liquid methamphetamine, suspected crystal methamphetamine and suspected marijuana was seized. In addition to that, several stolen items, including a firearm were located and seized.

Arrested at the residence was 48-year old Robert Shipley of Longville and 42-year old Juanita Oothoudt of Walker.

Formal charges related to drug sales and drug possession, along with possession of stolen property are pending on both according to the release.

