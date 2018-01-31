Drug Bust Leads To Seven Arrests In Red Lake

Seven people were arrested after the Red Lake Department of Public Safety Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Red Lake home last week.

According to a post on the Red Lake Police Departments Facebook Page, on January 26, a search warrant was executed in Red Lake where officers located over 25 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and scales associated with drug sales and located and seized cash at the residence.

Officers also arrested seven individuals at the residence including two juveniles for tribal arrest warrants, two adult males with one male facing a federal arrest warrant and two tribal warrants and three adult females. All seven were transported to the Red Lake Detention Center and all adults face the following charges:

Roderick Arlyn Sayers, Age 49 (Federal warrant and 2 Tribal warrants) – unlawful sale of controlled substances, unlawful transportation of controlled substances, unlawful possession of controlled substances, disorderly house, paraphernalia and child endangerment.

William Sayers, Age 47 – unlawful sale of controlled substances, unlawful transportation of controlled substances, unlawful possession of controlled substances, disorderly house, paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Alfreda Sayers, Age 67 – unlawful transportation of controlled substances, unlawful possession of controlled substances, disorderly house and child endangerment.

Toni Wells, Age 39 – unlawful transportation of controlled substances, paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Nicole Hart, Age 30 – unlawful transportation of controlled substances, paraphernalia and child endangerment.

The department says they appreciate the public working with law enforcement in eliminating drugs from the Red Lake Community and hope that family members get the help your loved ones need for their addictions.