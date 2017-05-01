Drug Bust In Baxter Leads To Arrest

A 20-year-old man is in jail facing felony drug charges after a search warrant was executed on Monday morning in Baxter.

Adam Joseph Heisick, 20, of Baxter, was arrested and was charged with a felony after Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 7400 block of Novotney Rd. in Baxter.

The LADID seized over one pound of marijuana wax or “Shatter.” Close to $22,000 dollars worth of drugs were seized in the sting.

In addition to drugs, about $900 were also confiscated.

“This is a very good arrest by the LADID,” Crow Wing County Sheriff Dahl said in a statement. “The amount of marijuana wax thst was seized is way over user amounts. This individual is in the business of selling narcotics.”