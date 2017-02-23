Drug Arrest Made In Crow Wing County

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports that a search warrant was executed on Thursday, February 23 around 5am at a residence on the 21000 block of Wood Avenue in Irondale Township.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID).

One male suspect, 53- year- old Andrew Torgerson was arrested and booked into the Crow Wing County Jail. LADID investigators confiscated psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine and over $6700.00 in cash. This investigation remains open and other arrests are possible.

These investigations are often initiated by reports from the public. Sheriff Dahl reminds all area residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity in our communities.