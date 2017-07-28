DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Driving Crash Course For Seniors Gives Helpful Reminders For All

Mal Meyer
Jul. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

The top four contributors to fatal crashes on Minnesota roads are speed, distractions, impaired driving and driving without buckling up. But those are not the only reasons why people get into crashes, and some are looking how to avoid them.

It’s been a while since some people have been to driving school. The Driver Improvement Program gives some incentive for those 55 and up to attend the course, which can be done in person around the state or on-line. There is a cost for both the eight and four hour class.

By attending an eight-hour course and then complete a 4-hour refresher every three years, participants will receive a 10 percent deduction from their auto insurance rates.

Some like Jerry Koslucher come back each year. One thing he picked up this time around was how to position your hands at the bottom of the wheel.

Another thing to keep in mind – be mindful of how things change as you age. For Elizabeth Bergeron, this means her eyesight. She prefers to drive during the daytime. But this might be to her advantage, as she learned that most crashes happen during dawn or dusk.

The class also helps remind the drivers about rules and regulations that seem to constantly be changing.

Laws regarding cell phone usage are being updated as quickly as the technology itself. Driving school instructor Russ Bly, who was helping during the Driver Improvement Program course, says that phones can be a big distraction for the teens.

But it can also be a distraction for adults. In just five minutes on Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji, Lakeland News spotted a few people making phone calls – not illegal but distracting. One woman approaching a work zone didn’t appear to be making a call but doing something on her phone.

Dawn Bly says that it’s time for us to get more deliberate with our driving and take time to think about the task at hand. It’s her hope that this would help cut down on driving incidents and fatalities.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Senior Living Facility Coming To Park Rapids

Patriots Headed Back to State for First Time Since 2013

Wolverines off to 11-3 Start

Flyers Look to Continue Strong Start

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Jeremy said

this is not just a problem for the red lake nation. This is a problem across the... Read More

Janet A. Olson said

Excellent... Read More

Alexei said

I say invite a pharmaceutical company to red lake for some fishing then arrest t... Read More

Latest Story

Walker American Legion Post 134 Takes A Ride For College Scholarships

The Walker American Legion Post 134 supports their fallen comrades. Riders from all over the state gathered for the kickoff of a Legacy Run where
Posted on Jul. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Walker American Legion Post 134 Takes A Ride For College Scholarships

Posted on Jul. 27 2017

Fishing Tips: Crankbaits

Posted on Jul. 27 2017

Sex Offender Moving To Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 27 2017

Highway 6 Resurfacing Will Begin Saturday

Posted on Jul. 27 2017

Fund Created In Honor Of Australian Woman Shot By Police

Posted on Jul. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.