Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office named this week “Winter Hazard Awareness Week.” Unfortunately for us, it’s right on time. With snow finding its way on the ground in Brainerd, we caught up with reporter Chris Burns on driving safely in the snow.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today