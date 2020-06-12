Drivers, Passengers Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident Near Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Hwy 2 just a mile and a half west of Bemidji last week. A driver traveling eastbound crossed a median and was struck by another vehicle from ongoing traffic. Passengers from both vehicles sustained injuries, and both drivers exhibited signs of impairment.

According to a report from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6th at 8:25 p.m., their office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash. The accident happened near the intersection of U.S. Hwy 2 and Hwy 89, located approximately one and a half west of Bemidji.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 GMC Sonoma, driven by 21-year-old Brooklyn Janson, of Bemidji was traveling eastbound when the vehicle crossed a median and struck a westbound 2001 Ford Taurus, driven by 32-year-old Dayton Carlson of Bemidji. Janson was the lone occupant of the GMC Sonoma, and the Ford Taurus operated by Carlson had four adult passengers in the vehicle. 31-year-old Alice Johnson of Bemidji, 20-year-old Albert Johnson of Bemidji, 33-year-old Guy Johnson of Redby, and 74-year-old Oliver Johnson were all the identified as passengers in Carlson’s vehicle.

All occupants of both vehicles sustained varying levels of injuries, and both operators exhibited signs of impairment. The crash is pending further investigation by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

