Driver’s License Extensions Ending in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jan. 28 2021

There are thousands of Minnesota driver’s license and ID cards that would have expired between March 13, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, but the expiration date on these cards was extended to March 31 due to COVID-19. Minnesotans who have been putting off renewing an expired driver’s license are urged by the Department of Vehicle Services to take action sooner rather than later.

Nearly 300,000 licenses have expired in the last year, and those needing a renewal have been contacted by mail. The expiration date after all extensions has been set to March 31 of 2021, which may be a couple of months away, but processing time can take weeks.

Those needing to renew their licenses can do so at a regional DVS exam station, a deputy registrar, a driver’s license agent office, or online at drive.mn.gov.

By — Betsy Melin

