Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji
Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area.
In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
In Bemidji, a single-vehicle rollover on Westbound Highway 2 at Paul Bunyan Drive sent 36-year-old Simon Mainggans Howard of Cass Lake to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just after 7:30 PM. The State Patrol says Howard was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol was involved in the crash.
