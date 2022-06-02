Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area.

In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.

In Bemidji, a single-vehicle rollover on Westbound Highway 2 at Paul Bunyan Drive sent 36-year-old Simon Mainggans Howard of Cass Lake to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just after 7:30 PM. The State Patrol says Howard was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol was involved in the crash.

