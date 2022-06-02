Lakeland PBS

Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji

Lakeland News — Jun. 1 2022

Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area.

In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.

In Bemidji, a single-vehicle rollover on Westbound Highway 2 at Paul Bunyan Drive sent 36-year-old Simon Mainggans Howard of Cass Lake to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just after 7:30 PM. The State Patrol says Howard was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol was involved in the crash.

