Drivers Can Expect Detours on Highway 64 Near Akeley Starting Next Week

Starting early next week, commuters on Highway 64, north of Akeley will experience about a four mile detour while crews install a larger box culvert at the Eleventh Crow Wing Lake.

The current metal arch culvert will be replaced with a box culvert providing more room for those who travel through the lake on boats and pontoons.

The $1.3 million dollar project is expected to take a month to complete and will create safer road surfaces and improve drainage in the area.

Drivers are expected to slow down when approaching work zone, watch for workers and equipment and obey speed limits. A fine for any of these violations in a work zone is $300.

