Lakeland PBS

Drivers Can Expect Detours on Highway 64 Near Akeley Starting Next Week

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 6 2021

Starting early next week, commuters on Highway 64, north of Akeley will experience about a four mile detour while crews install a larger box culvert at the Eleventh Crow Wing Lake.

The current metal arch culvert will be replaced with a box culvert providing more room for those who travel through the lake on boats and pontoons.

The $1.3 million dollar project is expected to take a month to complete and will create safer road surfaces and improve drainage in the area.

Drivers are expected to slow down when approaching work zone, watch for workers and equipment and obey speed limits. A fine for any of these violations in a work zone is $300.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Brainerd Discusses Major Reconstruction Project on Highway 210/Washington Street

Highway 2 Project Near Bemidji Complete

Construction on the New Bridge in Pine River on Schedule

MnDOT Announces New Pedestrian Safety Campaign

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.