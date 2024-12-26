Dec 26, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Driver Who Sped Past Stopped School Bus in Northern MN Identified

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified a driver who sped past a stopped school bus in northern Minnesota last Friday.

A video shared by the State Patrol shows the pickup truck passing on the shoulder and then hitting a mailbox. The incident happened around 3:45 in the afternoon just north of the city of Virginia.

The State Patrol said today the driver has been identified and that the investigation is continuing. A person who passes a school bus in such a manner could be charged with a gross misdemeanor.

