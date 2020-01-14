Driver Transported To Hospital After Vehicle Rollover South Of Bowlus
A woman was transported to St.Gabriel’s Hospital after she lost control of her vehicle, and it rolled into a ditch in Morrison County.
20 year old, Alexis Kunstleben from Holdingford, MN was traveling west on 450th Street when she lost control of her vehicle due to the icy road conditions. She was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
On January 13, 2020 at 3:30 pm, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle rollover near the intersection of 450th street and 130th avenue, approximately three miles south of Bowlus, MN.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, Bowlus Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.