May 15, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Driver Thought to Be Involved in Property Damage Incident Arrested Near Motley

The driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a property damage incident in Baxter was apprehended near Motley on Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Baxter police requested assistance in locating the suspected vehicle, and it was quickly located in the area of Highway 210 and County Road 1 in Pillager. A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, and it continued to travel west on 210. Due to driving conduct and other conditions, the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed into a building in the city of Motley. Deputies responded to that scene and located the driver, 20-year-old Dawson Pawluck of Cold Spring, in the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Pawluck was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and custody was later transferred to the Baxter Police Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

Health & Lifestyle

Essentia Health Breaks Ground on New Orthopedic Center in Baxter

Community

CLC’s Red Sand Project Raises Awareness for MMIW, Human Trafficking

Community

Sanford Health, Bemidji Rotary Club Again Hosting Annual Blood Screening Event

Community

MnDOT Discusses Highway 371 Improvements at Nisswa Open House