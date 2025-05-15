Driver Thought to Be Involved in Property Damage Incident Arrested Near Motley

The driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a property damage incident in Baxter was apprehended near Motley on Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Baxter police requested assistance in locating the suspected vehicle, and it was quickly located in the area of Highway 210 and County Road 1 in Pillager. A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, and it continued to travel west on 210. Due to driving conduct and other conditions, the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed into a building in the city of Motley. Deputies responded to that scene and located the driver, 20-year-old Dawson Pawluck of Cold Spring, in the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.

Pawluck was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and custody was later transferred to the Baxter Police Department.