Driver Suffers Severe Head Injury in Dirt Bike Crash North of Park Rapids

A dirt bike accident left the driver with a severe head injury.

On May 23rd at 7:15 P.M., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dirk bike crash at a residence in Arago Township north of Park Rapids. 22-year old Dylan Hensel was found by emergency responders and personnel. They determined Hensel had a severe head injury.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Hensel was driving a Coleman mini-bike when he collided with a tree. Hensel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

EMS personnel transported Hensel to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids. He was then airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

