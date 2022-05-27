Lakeland PBS

Driver Suffers Severe Head Injury in Dirt Bike Crash North of Park Rapids

Mary BalstadMay. 27 2022

A dirt bike accident left the driver with a severe head injury.

On May 23rd at 7:15 P.M., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dirk bike crash at a residence in Arago Township north of Park Rapids. 22-year old Dylan Hensel was found by emergency responders and personnel. They determined Hensel had a severe head injury.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Hensel was driving a Coleman mini-bike when he collided with a tree. Hensel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

EMS personnel transported Hensel to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids. He was then airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Park Rapids Cyclists Working to Make a Bike Friendly Community

DFL Candidates Endorsed for Seats in Newly Formed District 2

20-Year-Old Arrested on Drug Charges in Hubbard County

45-Year-Old Akeley Man Dies in House Fire Wednesday Night

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.