Driver Sent To Hospital After Car Hits Horse In Wilton
A Guthrie man was sent to the hospital today after his car collided with a horse.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of the car accident on US Highway 2 in Wilton, early this morning a little after 3. Upon arrival, they found a horse, belonging to 82-year-old Gary Bryngelson, had been hit and killed on the roadway. The horse was struck by a 2013 ford fusion that was driven by 46-year-old Jeremy A. Rauch.
Rauch was transported to the Sanford Hospital Emergency Department by a Bemidji ambulance and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Bemidji Ambulance Service and MnDOT.
