Driver Injures Pedestrian In Beltrami County

A driver traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 struck and injured a pedestrian, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident happened Sept. 14 at 11:23 p.m at milepost 106 in Eckles Towniship.

The pedestrian, Larissa Anne Oakgrove, 25, of Redby, Minnesota, was transported to Sanford Medical in Fargo with life threatening injuries.

The driver, Eric Mitchell Tofte, 37, of Fargo, North Dakota, was not injured.