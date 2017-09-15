Driver Injures Pedestrian In Beltrami County
A driver traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 struck and injured a pedestrian, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The incident happened Sept. 14 at 11:23 p.m at milepost 106 in Eckles Towniship.
The pedestrian, Larissa Anne Oakgrove, 25, of Redby, Minnesota, was transported to Sanford Medical in Fargo with life threatening injuries.
The driver, Eric Mitchell Tofte, 37, of Fargo, North Dakota, was not injured.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More