Driver Injured After Hitting Tree In Aitkin County

A southwest Minnesota man was injured in Aitkin County when he lost control of his truck and hit a tree. The driver has been identified as Steven Richard Bergeson, 54 of Spicer.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the incident happen on Highway 169 in Hill Lake Township, about 20 miles south of Grand Rapids. The single vehicle incident happened on Monday morning around 10:25.

Bergeson was traveling north in a Ford Super Duty truck when he lost control of the vehicle, cut across the Southbound land and struck a tree in a west-side ditch near Quadna Road.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Grand Rapids Hospital.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.