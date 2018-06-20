Lakeland PBS
Driver In Grand Rapids School Bus Crash Cited For Incident

Nathan Green
Jun. 19 2018
The man driving the Grand Rapids school bus that crashed and injured a dozen students last month near Lengby has been cited in connection with the crash.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow tells the Grand Forks Herald that 57-year-old Stephen David Charnley apparently fell asleep at the wheel. Carnley was cited with duty to drive with due care.

22 Grand Rapids High School students were on the bus headed to Crookston for a field trip when it went into a ditch around 8:20 AM May 7th on Highway 2. 12 students, along with Carnley and Grand Rapids teacher Eric Northard, were injured in the crash, but no one suffered serious injuries.

