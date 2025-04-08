Driver Fleeing Law Enforcement Shot by Officer South of Crookston

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a driver who was fleeing from law enforcement was shot by an officer Monday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. about 10 miles south of Crookston at the intersection of County Road 9 and 350th Avenue SW. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the pursuit was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Minnesota BCA was contacted and is responding to the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no risk to the public, but roads in the area of the shooting will be closed until the BCA has completed its investigation. Further details are expected to be released at a later date.